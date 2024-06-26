Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,928 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,299,070,000 after purchasing an additional 115,058 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,468,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $552,493,000 after purchasing an additional 539,498 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 508,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $120,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.63. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,498 shares of company stock valued at $370,105. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXAS

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.