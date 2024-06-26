Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 143.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,436 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of eHealth worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get eHealth alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 109,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 53,141 shares in the last quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 410,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.67.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.28). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $92.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.