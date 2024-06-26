Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,234 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $32,689,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,079,000 after buying an additional 1,408,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,509,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,082,000 after buying an additional 668,871 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $1,880,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 136,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 68,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ FHB opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.98. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.00.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

