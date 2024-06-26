Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $442,000 Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 75.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,868 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,227 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $50,075,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in SM Energy by 848.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 877,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 785,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SM Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,326,000 after purchasing an additional 493,427 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 44.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,126,000 after purchasing an additional 358,253 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $8,669,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM stock opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 4.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $53.26.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SM. Truist Financial initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.11.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

