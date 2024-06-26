Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $448,000 Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $59,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Anavex Life Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Anavex Life Sciences

In other news, CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 73,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $374,971.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,250,210 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.