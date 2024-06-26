Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $615,000 Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZUO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $109.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 31,006 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $266,961.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,883.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $2,258,029.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $59,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 31,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $266,961.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,883.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

