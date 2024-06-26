Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 164,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $386.05 million, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $34.81.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $122.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 6,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $195,274.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,613,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $195,274.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,449,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,613,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $235,177.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,249,195.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,103 shares of company stock worth $8,476,659. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLDN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

