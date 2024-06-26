Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $576,000 in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 9.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 47.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 30.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, CFO Jarrod Yahes bought 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,822.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jarrod Yahes acquired 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.35 per share, with a total value of $199,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.03 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

