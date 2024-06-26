Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $448,000 Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 7.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 11.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $2,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NIO opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

