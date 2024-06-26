Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $41.95.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In related news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,825,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,411 shares of company stock worth $8,776,371 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EQH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

