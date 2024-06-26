Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,303 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 117.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter.

VCYT opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 2,500 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,631.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,909 shares of company stock valued at $379,882. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCYT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

