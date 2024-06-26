Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $4,849,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 27,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 42.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 109,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $89.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.42. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.86 and a 52-week high of $145.46. The firm has a market cap of $485.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

