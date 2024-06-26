Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of BigCommerce as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,438,000 after buying an additional 762,437 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in BigCommerce by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 7,553,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after acquiring an additional 904,750 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BigCommerce by 719.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIGC. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

In other news, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $266,423.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 719,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,011,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $48,321.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 240,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $266,423.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 719,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,011,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

BIGC stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 109.97%. The company had revenue of $80.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

