Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 36,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $202,191.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 266,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,764.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 36,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $202,191.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 266,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,764.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $28,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 103,601 shares of company stock valued at $596,338. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of BCRX opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.87. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCRX. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

