Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,619 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $148.29 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.93.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

