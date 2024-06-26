Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 790 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 14.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,056,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESE opened at $104.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.11 and a 200 day moving average of $105.22. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $118.60.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

