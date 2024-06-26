Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $470,000 Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lamb Weston by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,473,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,274,000 after buying an additional 93,127 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LW. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.12. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.41 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

