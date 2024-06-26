Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 586.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 712,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 608,769 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,365,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,687,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,823,000 after purchasing an additional 256,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

BFH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus lowered Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

