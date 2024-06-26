LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
LXP Industrial Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years. LXP Industrial Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -2,600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.
LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LXP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 142,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,645. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 228.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LXP Industrial Trust
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Arun Gupta acquired 15,000 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,992.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About LXP Industrial Trust
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LXP Industrial Trust
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- FedEx Stock Can Deliver a Fresh All-Time High This Year
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Top 3 Stocks Fund Managers Pick: Realty Income, Starbucks, Boeing
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Silvaco Stock: Consider Early Investment in New Semiconductor
Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.