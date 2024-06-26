Margot Naudie Sells 42,600 Shares of Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI) Stock

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report) Director Margot Naudie sold 42,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.73, for a total value of C$73,702.26.

Osino Resources Stock Performance

CVE OSI opened at C$1.73 on Wednesday. Osino Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.89 and a 1-year high of C$1.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$335.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19,581.13, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

