Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Bruce Norman Johnson Purchases 1,249 Shares

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bruce Norman Johnson bought 1,249 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,301.05.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Bruce Norman Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Bruce Norman Johnson bought 2,000 shares of Martinrea International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,411.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Bruce Norman Johnson purchased 1,200 shares of Martinrea International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.95 per share, with a total value of C$14,340.00.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

Martinrea International stock opened at C$11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.63. The firm has a market cap of C$881.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. Martinrea International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.75 and a 1-year high of C$15.16.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.31 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.3584906 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MRE. TD Securities lowered shares of Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRE

About Martinrea International

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.