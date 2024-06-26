Mather Group LLC. Acquires New Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 71.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 82.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 101,174 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000.

NYSE:LAC opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

