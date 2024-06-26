Mather Group LLC. Buys New Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 223,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 148,274 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $2,503,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.45.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

