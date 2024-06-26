Mather Group LLC. Invests $28,000 in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

