Mather Group LLC. Makes New $26,000 Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yum China by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 20,512 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50,957 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $42,891,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.39. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

