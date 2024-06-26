Mather Group LLC. Makes New $27,000 Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $76,059,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $46,646,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in V.F. by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,850,000 after buying an additional 2,016,470 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in V.F. by 559.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,113,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after buying an additional 944,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 44.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,768,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,916,000 after buying an additional 856,751 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VFC opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

