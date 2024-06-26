Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 18.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

ALGN stock opened at $235.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.