Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Medpace alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,983,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,909,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

Medpace Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $407.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $394.87 and its 200-day moving average is $365.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.33 and a 1-year high of $421.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.