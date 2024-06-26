Mather Group LLC. Purchases New Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 13.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 126.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR opened at $183.51 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

View Our Latest Report on LSTR

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.