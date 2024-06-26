Mather Group LLC. Purchases Shares of 240 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 69.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 172,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,307,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $116.26 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 108.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 485.98%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

