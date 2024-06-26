Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 1.4 %

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

FSCO opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

