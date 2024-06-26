Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMTM. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 54.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $39.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

