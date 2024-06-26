Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 445 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,384,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,361,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,730 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415,591 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,281,000 after buying an additional 40,803,711 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,335,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,141,000 after buying an additional 105,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,569,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,665,000 after acquiring an additional 149,407 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

