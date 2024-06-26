Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 260 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Trex by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,152,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,415,000 after purchasing an additional 90,025 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

TREX stock opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

