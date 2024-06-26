Matthew Stephen Bell Sells 8,131 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 8,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.92, for a total transaction of C$56,266.52.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$110,454.70.

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$7.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.42 and a twelve month high of C$7.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$555.63 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7197861 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.76%. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CEU shares. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.69.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

