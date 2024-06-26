Maurice J. Duca Sells 4,203 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total value of $968,119.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,261.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $238.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.72. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $162.32 and a one year high of $256.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 115.28 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,139,000 after acquiring an additional 73,965 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 12.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 572,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,466,000 after buying an additional 62,347 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 421,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,988,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,458,000. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP raised its stake in AppFolio by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 205,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on APPF. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

