Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $3.22 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $904.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $804.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $734.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $434.34 and a 52-week high of $909.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

