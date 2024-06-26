MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Shares Down 12.7%

Shares of MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report) dropped 12.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Approximately 1,000,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,833,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

MediaZest Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.81, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.22.

About MediaZest

MediaZest plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, content management, and consumer interaction platform. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

