MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Shares Up 11.9%

Shares of MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report) traded up 11.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 34,000,816 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 11,218,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).

MetalNRG Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £3.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.08.

MetalNRG Company Profile

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

