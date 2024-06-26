Michael C. Mulica Sells 36,016 Shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Mulica sold 36,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $24,851.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 428,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,427.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sonim Technologies Price Performance

SONM stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Sonim Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $16.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies stock. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Sonim Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SONM Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.12% of Sonim Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

