Michael Henry Buys 5,000 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Henry acquired 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tilly’s Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $149.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.46. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 376,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 6,624,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 236,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Stories

