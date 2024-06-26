Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Cap Reaches $178.38 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $178.38 million and $4.33 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00042332 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011128 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000755 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,124,864,097 coins and its circulating supply is 881,526,041 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

