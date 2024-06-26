MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

MRC Global Price Performance

Shares of MRC stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,791. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 2.03.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.76 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John P. Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $151,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Leonard M. Anthony sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John P. Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $151,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,698 shares of company stock worth $1,242,374. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,179,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,391,000 after purchasing an additional 175,865 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,360,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,521,000 after acquiring an additional 358,580 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,866,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,574,000 after buying an additional 891,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,635,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,010,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,863,000 after buying an additional 561,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

