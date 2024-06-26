Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stake Lowered by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,161,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $14,642,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,498,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after acquiring an additional 974,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,440,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 582,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,740,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 430,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,648.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,827. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,648.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

MWA opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

