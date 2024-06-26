National Fuel Gas (NFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on July 15th

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.515 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 55 years. National Fuel Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $57.60.

Insider Activity

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFG

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.