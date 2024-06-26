NBC Securities Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $267,208.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,215,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $29,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $267,208.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,215,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,562 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BASE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.18.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

