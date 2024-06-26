Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 15th

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NBH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 44,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,420. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $10.58.
