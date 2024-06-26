NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Acquires 23,700.00 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider Matt Mcgraner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of 4.74 per share, for a total transaction of 23,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,965 shares in the company, valued at 303,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Up 3.9 %
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 5.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.39. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of 4.67 and a 1-year high of 13.07.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%.
About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
