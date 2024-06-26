NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Acquires 23,700.00 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider Matt Mcgraner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of 4.74 per share, for a total transaction of 23,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,965 shares in the company, valued at 303,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Up 3.9 %

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 5.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.39. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of 4.67 and a 1-year high of 13.07.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 261,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 111,012 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

