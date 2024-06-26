NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Major Shareholder Joseph D. Samberg Purchases 81,200 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg acquired 81,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $635,796.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,301,566. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.08. NextNav Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 109.93% and a negative net margin of 2,133.30%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav during the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextNav in the third quarter valued at $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

