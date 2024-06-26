NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Major Shareholder Joseph D. Samberg Purchases 81,200 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg acquired 81,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $635,796.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,301,566. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NextNav Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.08. NextNav Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 109.93% and a negative net margin of 2,133.30%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.