Ngai Hang Victor Chong Acquires 23,500 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $24,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,500 shares in the company, valued at $67,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.36. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at $3,967,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 314,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

